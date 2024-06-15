Amazon India workers denied toilet, water breaks until targets met: Report

Amazon India is under scrutiny after employees at its warehouses in Manesar, Haryana, reported harsh working conditions and stringent productivity demands. A 24-year-old worker disclosed to The Indian Express that staff are often required to pledge not to take breaks, including for water or toilet visits, until specific targets are met. These targets typically involve unloading products from large trucks, a physically demanding task exacerbated by the current heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to 50°C. The worker, who earns Rs 10,088 per month for ten-hour shifts five days a week, described the intense pressure to work without adequate breaks.

The worker further revealed that, despite forgoing breaks, including the designated 30-minute lunch and tea breaks, employees struggle to unload more than four trucks a day. The situation is particularly dire for female employees who face additional challenges due to the physical nature of the job and insufficient facilities. Reports have indicated that some departments lack designated restroom facilities, forcing employees to resort to unsanitary and inadequate makeshift solutions.

In response to these allegations, an Amazon India spokesperson asserted that the company prioritizes employee safety and wellbeing. They claimed that the warehouses are equipped with cooling systems and heat index monitoring technologies and that employees have access to sufficient water, hydration breaks, and opportunities for rest. However, this issue is not unique to India; similar complaints have emerged globally, with authorities in the US highlighting ergonomic risks and safety violations in numerous Amazon warehouses.