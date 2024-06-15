BMW launches R 1300 GS in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has launched the R 1300 GS in India . The bike is offered with prices starting at Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched in India via the CBU (completely built-up unit) route. The R 1300 GS will be available in three variants: Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Tramuntana.

The BMW R 1300 GS is more compact and 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS. The engine is a bigger 1300cc, boxer twin unit that is good for 145 hp and 149 Nm of peak torque. It gets a bi-directional quick shifter and does 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The top speed has been rated at 225 kmph.

The R 1300 GS gets new matrix LED headlights with a cornering function. It also has an electrically adjustable windshield, heated grips, keyless ride, a storage compartment, multiple riding modes and then some. Extra features in the top-spec Option 719 variant include a milled expansion tank lid, shift and foot brake levers, adaptive cruise control and an adjustable suspension system among others.