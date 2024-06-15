Chhattisgarh Encounter: Eight Maoists, One Jawan Killed

At least one security personnel and eight Maoists were killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday. The conflict in Abujhmad, which started on June 12, spanned the areas of Kutul, Farasbeda, and Kodtameta. A joint anti-Naxal operation involved the District Reserve Guards and Special Task Force from four districts—Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Kanker, and Dantewada. The task force also included personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 53rd Corps.

According to a police official, encounters have been ongoing since June 12, with intermittent gunfire. In one of these encounters, at least eight Maoists were killed, and a jawan lost his life. Additionally, two other jawans were injured. This year, the state has intensified its anti-Maoist operations, resulting in the deaths of 131 Naxals. However, during the same period, Maoists have killed 22 civilians and 10 security personnel.