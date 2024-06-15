Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 53,000 mark

Mumbai: Gold price crossed Rs 53,000 mark in Kerala on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 53,200, up by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6650. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gGold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7373.5 per gram up by Rs.291. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6754.1 per gram up by Rs.266. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.15%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.7%. The cost of silver is Rs.88010 per kg down by Rs.100 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.72191 per 10 gram up by 0.006%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.89155 per kg up by 0.073%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,310.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2% to $2,326.90. Price of spot silver fell 2.4% to $29.00 per ounce, platinum was down 1.6% at $948.45 and palladium lost 2.5% to $883.52.