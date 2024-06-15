Delhi HC Orders Sunita Kejriwal, Others to Remove Video of CM’s Court Proceedings

On Saturday (June 15), the Delhi High Court directed Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings related to her husband’s address in court after his arrest in the excise policy case. The Division Bench, comprising Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma, also instructed social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to take down similar content once it comes to their attention.

The Court extended this order to other social media accounts that had shared the video, issuing notices to Sunita Kejriwal, the social media platforms, and these accounts. The directive came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who informed the court that Sunita Kejriwal and multiple social media accounts associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had shared the audio/video of Arvind Kejriwal addressing the Rouse Avenue court.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh requested a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, arguing that the recording and sharing of court proceedings violated the “High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2021.” He contended that the dissemination of these recordings was an attempt to tarnish the judiciary’s image and its judges.