Eid Al Adha 2024: Abu Dhabi announces free parking and Darb toll

Abu Dhabi: Public parking will be free in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of the Eid Al Adha holidays. Paid parking resumes in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, June 19. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced this.

The authority also informed that passing through Darb toll gates will also be free of charge from June 15 to 18.

Abu Dhabi was the latest to announce free parking in the UAE for the long weekend. Ajman confirmed that its parking spaces will be free of charge from June 16 to 18, the Municipality and Planning Department said. Earlier, Sharjah authorities had announced that public parking areas will be free from June 16 to 18. The Sharjah Municipality added that this, however, doesn’t apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are identified by the blue signs.

Dubai also specified its free parking hours and revised Metro and Tram timings.

For both the public and private sectors in the UAE, the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.Public sector employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek. Meanwhile, their counterparts across the country will relish a 4.5-day break, with Friday designated as a half-day.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.