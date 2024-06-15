Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces timings for visa services

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced timings for visa services during Eid Al Adha holidays. Services related to residence visas and entry permits will continue to be available during the Eid Al Adha holidays at some centres of GDRFA.

The GDRFA listed its operating hours from June 15 to 18:

The Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport, located in Terminal 3’s Arrivals Hall, will continue to provide services 24/7.

Al Aweer Customer Happiness Centre will operate from 6am to 10pm daily throughout the holiday.

Customers may direct all enquiries related to GDRFA’s transactions to the Amer call centre at the toll-free number 8005111, which also operates 24/7.

The authority, however, called on the public to log into the Dubai Now application or its official website (http://www.gdrfad.gov.ae) to complete their transactions seamlessly.