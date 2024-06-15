Forest fires ravage Uttarakhand’s popular tourist hotspots

Forest fires in Uttarakhand have severely impacted tourism in popular destinations like Kausani, Almora, Binsar, and Kasar Devi, causing nearly 60 percent of tourists to cancel their bookings. Despite the picturesque allure of these locations, domestic travelers have opted out due to the ongoing fires. However, the Chardham Yatra pilgrimage remains unaffected by these events.

In Kausani, a forest fire broke out on Friday, spreading rapidly and raising concerns among local hoteliers. Bablu Negi, President of the Kausani Hotel Association, expressed frustration over the authorities’ delayed response, noting that many tourists from Lucknow and NCR canceled their visits. Similarly, Arun Verma, President of the Almora Hotel Association, reported significant cancellations from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kolkata, exacerbated by extensive media coverage.

Verma emphasized the urgent need for the Uttarakhand government to address the recurring forest fires by providing adequate firefighting resources and helicopters in mountainous districts. Despite these challenges, the Chardham Yatra has seen over 23 lakh pilgrims in just over a month, undeterred by the forest fires affecting other parts of the state.