Indian stock markets to remain closed on Monday, June 17: Details

Mumbai: The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakri Id. This closure includes all segments such as equity, derivatives, and SLB segments. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will remain closed for the morning session on June 17 but will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 PM to either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

The Indian market has a total of 15 holidays scheduled throughout the calendar year 2024. The ones remaining include Muharram on July 17, Independence Day on August 15, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on October 2, Diwali on November 1, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25, when trading activities will also be suspended.

On June 14, India’s benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed the session highe. The BSE Sensex rose 181.87 points or 0.24% to close at 76,992.77, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,465.60, up 66.70 points or 0.29%.