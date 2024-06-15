Kerala CM Criticizes Centre for Blocking Health Minister Veena George’s Kuwait Visit

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Centre’s decision to block Health Minister Veena George from traveling to Kuwait, expressing strong dissatisfaction during the inauguration of the Loka Kerala Sabha in Thiruvananthapuram. He revealed that the minister was denied clearance at Nedumbassery airport on June 13, just before she was scheduled to fly to Kuwait. Despite this setback, Vijayan refrained from elaborating further on the Centre’s decision but hinted at his discontent, mentioning challenges faced despite prior arrangements being in place.

The incident unfolded when Health Minister Veena George and National Health Mission Director Jeevan Babu were held at the airport for nearly six hours post-check-in, only to be informed around 9 p.m. that they would not be allowed to travel. This decision came following a special cabinet meeting convened after the tragic fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf City, where Kerala had planned to send George as its representative to assess and support the affected Malayali community.

Vijayan underscored Kerala’s tradition of standing by its people during times of crisis, emphasizing the importance of personal visits by officials to understand challenges firsthand and take necessary actions. Despite their efforts, the denial of clearance left them with no choice but to focus on receiving and honoring the victims’ remains, a solemn event attended by Vijayan, state ministers, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan at Kochi’s Nedumbassery Cargo Airport.