Kerala YouTuber Sanju Techy loses driving license

The Enforcement RTO has permanently revoked the driving license of YouTuber TS Sanju, known as Sanju Techy, nearly a month after he was charged due to a viral video on his YouTube channel. Sanju Techy had his license canceled for violating traffic regulations by installing a swimming pool resembling a model from the movie ‘Aavesham’ inside his car and driving it on a busy road. The Alappuzha Enforcement Road Transport Officer took this step after dismissing Sanju’s explanation.

Alongside the permanent cancellation of his driving license, Sanju Techy’s car registration has been suspended for a year. His friend Sooryanarayanan, who was driving the car during the incident, also had his license suspended. According to Enforcement RTO R Ramanan, these actions were taken due to repeated violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. Sanju Techy admitted ignorance of the rule against modifying vehicle structure and appealed for leniency, citing lack of awareness to avoid harsher penalties.

On May 29, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) initiated strict measures against Sanju Techy and his friends, Sooryanarayanan, Abhilash Gopi, and Stanley Christopher, for multiple traffic violations. The MVD filed a case against them under six offenses, including dangerous driving, and also suspended the vehicle’s registration certificate. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy is seen driving the modified car with the makeshift swimming pool inside, which led to water leakage onto the road, requiring him to empty it out during the video.