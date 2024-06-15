Keralites Safe After Kuwait Fire; Four Funerals Today

Keralites injured in the severe fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, are now reported to be in stable condition, with only one patient remaining in intensive care. Two individuals, including one from North India, are still on ventilators as they recover. A total of 31 people, including 25 Indians, are receiving treatment in five hospitals, with 14 of the Indian patients being natives of Kerala.

The fire at the Al-Mangaf building in the Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4:30 am on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of fifty people, including 24 Malayalis. On Friday, the final rites for 12 repatriated Malayalis were conducted, and the funerals for four additional Malayalis are scheduled for Saturday. Akash Nair from Pandalam will be cremated following a public viewing at 11 am, while Lucas from Kalikala in Kollam, Sajan George from Punalur, and Aneesh Kumar from Kuruva in Kannur will be cremated at noon.

Funerals for Shibu Varghese from Paipad, Thomas C Oommen from Tiruvalla, and Srihari from Itthithanam are set for Sunday. On Monday, Saju Varghese from Konni, Sibin Abraham from Kirvaipur, Mathew Thomas from Pandanad, and Stephin Abraham Sabu from Pampadi, who also died in the Kuwait fire, will be laid to rest.