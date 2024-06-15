Marshall launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Marshall launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Minor IV’ in India. Marshall Minor IV price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 and will be available for sale via the official Marshall website starting June 15. The earphones and the charging case are offered in a black leather-textured colourway.

The Marshall Minor IV TWS headset is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver along with two microphones on each earphone. The wireless headset can be configured via the Marshall Bluetooth application. The touch controls on the stem of the earphones allow users to manage music player controls and answer or reject calls.

The Marshall Minor IV come with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and support for multipoint connectivity. The latter allows users to pair the TWS earphones with more than one electronic device simultaneously, like a smartphone and a tablet or a laptop. The earphones also come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Marshall Minor IV earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 7 hours on a single charge. With the charging case, the total battery life of the earphones is claimed to be more than 30 hours. 15 minutes of charging can deliver up to 3 hours of playback, according to Marshall. The charging case takes 2 hours to charge completely, from zero to 100 percent, via a USB Type-C port.