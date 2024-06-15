Meloni and Modi’s G7 Summit Selfie Goes Viral

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest selfie, taken during the G7 Summit, went viral on Saturday. The photo was snapped on the second day of the summit, which took place in Italy from June 13 to June 15. The leaders were seen smiling as they captured the moment on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia, Italy.

This isn’t the first time the two leaders have shared a selfie. They previously met at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year and again at the COP 28 in Dubai in December 2023, where another selfie of them had also gone viral, generating numerous online memes.

The new selfie highlights the camaraderie between Meloni and Modi, drawing significant attention online just as their earlier photograph did. Their frequent interactions at international events underscore the growing rapport between Italy and India. The positive public reception of their selfies reflects the goodwill and friendly relations between the two nations.