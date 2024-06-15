Mild tremors reported in Kerala’s Thrissur and Palakkad regions

On Saturday morning, brief tremors were felt across various locations in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, causing panic among residents. The National Center for Seismology recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 3.0. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damage. In Thrissur, residents experienced the ground shaking suddenly after a loud noise around 8:15 am, with the quake affecting areas such as Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Pazhanji, Guruvayur, and Chowannur.

In Palakkad, residents of Kumaranellur and Thrithala reported feeling tremors around 8:30 am on Friday. These tremors lasted approximately 10-20 seconds. Authorities in Palakkad have begun measures to verify the earthquake’s occurrence and assess any potential impact.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), which monitors earthquake activity in India, stated on X that the earthquake’s epicenter was at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. State Geology department officials and other agencies have been dispatched to the affected areas to conduct further investigations.