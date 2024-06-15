Noida police capture 8 crime suspects in 48-Hour encounter

Noida Police apprehended eight criminal suspects within 48 hours following a series of encounters, with seven of them sustaining gunshot injuries, officials reported. Among those arrested is a notorious Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal cases in the National Capital Region, as well as two members of the ‘Thak-Thak’ gang. The initial encounter occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday at Sector-96 junction, where police intercepted three individuals on a motorcycle. During the chase and subsequent shootout near Sikka Mall, suspects Arun and Gaurav were injured and captured, while a third suspect was later apprehended.

Subsequent encounters took place in different areas of Noida. On Thursday night, police in Phase-1 engaged with Rishabh Dayal, who fired at officers but was shot in the leg and arrested. Dayal has an extensive criminal history involving multiple robbery and theft cases in Noida and Ghaziabad. Near Roza Yakubpur in the Bisrakh area, a similar encounter unfolded early Friday morning, resulting in the capture of suspects Deepak alias Bunty and Ravi Kumar after they attempted to flee and fired at the police.

The final gunfight occurred late Friday night near Gulshan Mall in the Expressway police station area, where police pursued and exchanged gunfire with Deepak and Tarun, both members of the Thak Thak gang. Deepak, with over 150 criminal cases, and Tarun, also having a criminal background, were injured and apprehended. The police recovered pistols, ammunition, cash, and other items from the suspects across these encounters. All injured suspects were taken to hospitals, and legal proceedings were initiated against them.