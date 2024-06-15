Oppo launches F27 Pro+ 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G was launched in India. The phone appears to be a rebadged version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April this year.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. Formal sales will begin from June 20. The handset is offered in two colours – Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 950nits of local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Watch FE: Details

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes with a MIL-STD 810H build and carries a Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It is also equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the smartphone holds an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. For security, the handset gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone offers Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity..