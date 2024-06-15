Perugia Challenger: India’s Sumit Nagal enters semi finals

Perugia : In tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal entered the semifinals of the ongoing Perugia Challenger in Perugia, Italy. The sixth-seeded Indian toppled defeated Maks Kasnikowski of Poland 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal in Perugia. Sixth seed Nagal will face unseeded Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the semi finals.

Sumit Nagal continued his superb form winning the eighth consecutive match in 10 days. Sumit Nagal had won the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany in last week. He has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month.

Nagal has moved up to 77th in the World Rankings after his fine performances in the French Open and the Heilbronn Challenger.