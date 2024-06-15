PM Modi Meets Canada’s Trudeau Amid Strained Ties at G7 Summit

Amid strained ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday during the G7 Summit in Italy. Modi confirmed the meeting on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a photo of their handshake but did not reveal any discussion details. This marked their first meeting since Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year, allegations which India has dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Trudeau recently congratulated Modi on his re-election, expressing a desire to advance bilateral relations rooted in human rights and the rule of law. Modi reciprocated, emphasizing mutual respect and understanding. Meanwhile, Modi also engaged with other world leaders at the summit, including US President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sharing his positive interactions on X.

During the summit, Modi also held bilateral discussions with leaders such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Additionally, he met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, reinforcing India’s strong ties with Jordan. Italy hosted the G7 Summit, inviting leaders from 11 developing countries across Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region, including India.