Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: read complete autopsy detail

In a significant development in the Renuka Swamy murder case, it has been determined that Swamy, a fan of actor Darshan, died from shock and hemorrhage. The post-mortem report, as reported by NDTV, revealed 15 wounds on Swamy’s body, including injuries to his head, belly, chest, and other areas. It indicated that Swamy’s head struck a small truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru, which authorities have since seized. Initially, Karnataka police had stated that Darshan and his aides attacked Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, leading to his death. Sources revealed that Pavithra, an acquaintance of Darshan, instigated the attack on Swamy, which was then carried out as planned.

Renuka Swamy was found dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He was reportedly employed at an Apollo Pharmacy in Chitradurga and had been sending offensive messages to Pavithra Gowad, a Kannada actress and associate of Darshan. Following his death, Swamy’s body was allegedly thrown into a canal near Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. Eight suspects have implicated Darshan, stating he was present during the attack on Swamy. Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police in Mysuru on June 11 and held in custody for six days as the investigation into his involvement continues.

On Friday, police sources disclosed the discovery of several pieces of evidence, including wooden clubs, iron rods, and a rope, allegedly used by Darshan and his accomplices to beat and bind Swamy. The vehicle used to kidnap Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru and another vehicle used to transport his body have also been recovered. So far, 15 individuals, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra, have been detained in connection with the case. Darshan’s co-star Pradosh and aide Nagaraj were recently arrested. Nagaraj, who managed Darshan’s dealings and looked after his farmhouse in Mysuru, had been on the run since Darshan’s arrest. Details about Pradosh’s involvement in the murder investigation remain unclear at this time.