SC to Hear Plea for CBI Probe into NEET-UG Irregularities on July 8

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) in response to pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed the Centre and NTA to respond within two weeks regarding claims of question paper leaks and other malpractices.

Additionally, the Supreme Court heard a petition from the NTA requesting the transfer of pending NEET-UG cases from various high courts to the apex court to avoid multiple litigations. Notices were also issued to private parties involved. Meanwhile, the NTA sought to withdraw three petitions related to the grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates due to a loss of time during the May 5 examination, stating the issue had been resolved.

The Centre and NTA informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that they have cancelled the grace marks previously awarded to 1,563 candidates. The Supreme Court has ordered a re-examination on June 23, with results to be declared before the commencement of counselling sessions.