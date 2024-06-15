Tragic accident in Uttarakhand: 10 dead as tempo traveller plunges into gorge

In a tragic incident near the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag, at least ten people lost their lives when a tempo traveller carrying 23 passengers plunged into a deep gorge on Saturday. The rugged terrain of the Garhwal region witnessed the mishap, prompting a rapid response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local law enforcement.

According to officials familiar with the rescue operations, the tempo traveller, which was traveling from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, veered off the road and fell into a gorge estimated to be between 150 to 200 meters deep.

Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal, provided further details, stating, “The death toll in the accident near Rudraprayag, where a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge, has now reached 10. Four seriously injured individuals have been referred to higher medical facilities, while nine others are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the District Magistrate has been instructed to investigate the accident. “I pray for the departed souls to rest in peace and for strength for the families in this time of immense sorrow. I also pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” he conveyed on his official platform.

Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the victims’ families via X, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Local authorities and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, providing all possible assistance to the injured.”