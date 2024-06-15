TVM completes only 2 of 12 smart roads; PWD Minister’s promise unfulfilled

Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyas’ commitment to complete Thiruvananthapuram’s smart road construction by June 15 has not been met, with significant delays reported across the city. As of now, only two out of twelve planned smart roads have been finished. Most roads are still under construction, with many large potholes remaining unfilled, prolonging the inconvenience for commuters.

Ongoing construction can be observed on several key routes such as Attakkulangara – Killipalam Road, Attakkulangara to Chala Market Road, and MG Radhakrishnan Road. The stretch from Vanchiyoor Court to Vanchiyoor General Hospital Road is among those yet to be completed, while initial tar work has been completed on other roads. These delays are causing notable disruptions and inconvenience to the public.

Moreover, specific areas like Over Bridge – Uppidamoodu, General Hospital Junction – part of Vanchiyoor Road, and Thycaud Shasta Temple Road are currently impassable, even for pedestrians. The construction work at Mettukada Junction has additionally led to water pipe bursts, affecting water supply and worsening traffic congestion in the vicinity.