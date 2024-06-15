Union Minister Suresh Gopi Visits Congress Leader K Karunakaran’s Memorial

The Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, paid floral tributes at the memorial of the late Congress leader K Karunakaran at Murali Mandiram in Thrissur’s Punkunnam on Saturday, June 15. He was accompanied by BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal, Karunakaran’s daughter, as he honored the Congress stalwart. Gopi expressed his respect for Karunakaran, likening his wife, Kalyanikutty Amma, to a mother figure, similar to how he views Sarada teacher, the wife of EK Nayanar.

Suresh Gopi also praised Indira Gandhi, calling her the mother figure of India and a guiding light. He highlighted the positive impact Karunakaran had on Kerala through his interactions with Indira Gandhi and emphasized Karunakaran’s reputation as a courageous leader. Gopi recalled that in 2019, when he was a candidate in Thrissur, he had asked for permission from Padmaja Venugopal to visit Murali Mandiram, which she declined due to party concerns. Now, as a Union Minister, he asserted that no one could prevent him from visiting the memorial.

In the recent election, Suresh Gopi achieved a significant victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment, winning by a substantial margin of over 74,686 votes. He defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in a closely contested race, securing 4,12,338 votes compared to Sunilkumar’s 3,37,652 votes. Congress’s K Muraleedharan finished third with 3,28,124 votes.