Alia Bhatt deepfake video resurfaces; fans shocked

Alia Bhatt has once again become the focus of attention due to an AI-generated video that has gone viral, surprising her fans. The video, reportedly part of the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend, was shared on Instagram by user Sameeksha Avtr and has already amassed over 17 million views, as per India Today.

Previously, another video had circulated on social media showing Alia’s face superimposed onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s face. This incident follows an earlier viral video, detailed by the Indian Express, where not only Alia’s face but also her voice and gestures were convincingly replicated. In that instance, she was depicted in a floral co-ord set, interacting with the camera while seated on a bed.

The resurgence of AI-generated videos featuring Alia Bhatt underscores growing concerns about the misuse of technology to manipulate digital content, raising ethical questions about the authenticity of media shared online. This development comes amidst broader discussions on the potential implications of artificial intelligence, including its impact on job markets and the existential risks associated with advanced AI systems, as highlighted by experts like Professor Geoffrey Hinton.