Ayush Ministry and Rajasthan govt delay action on firm selling homeopathic ‘insulin’

Despite specific directives from India’s drug regulator, both the Ayush Ministry and the Rajasthan government have not taken action against a pharmaceutical company selling a homoeopathic medicine named ‘insulin’. The company based in Rajasthan has been found marketing a homoeopathic tablet under the name ‘insulin’, despite it having no relation to actual insulin used for managing diabetes.

RTI activist Dr. K V Babu raised concerns about this issue in January, highlighting the potential confusion it could create among diabetic patients who might mistake the homoeopathic tablet for conventional insulin and discontinue their prescribed treatment. Despite the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) clear instructions to take action, Babu reports that no action has been initiated by the DCGI for five months, the Ayush Ministry for four months, and the Rajasthan Homeopathy Director for three months.

The pharmaceutical company in question has defended itself by claiming that the product is licensed by the Rajasthan State Licensing Authority. However, Dr. Babu argues that regardless of its licensing status, the labelling of the ‘insulin’ tablet should adhere to regulatory guidelines, which prohibit homoeopathic medicines with single ingredients from bearing proprietary names.