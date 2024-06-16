BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE announces extended Eid timings

Abu Dhabi: BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has announced extended Eid timings. The temple will open for extended hours during the holiday period from 8 am to 9 pm. Meanwhile, the number of visitors to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has hit 1 million this week.

‘Celebrating a million prayers, a million hearts, a million hopes, and a million stories of love, peace, and harmony. Special prayers for all the 1 million visitors,’ the temple said in a statement on June 14. The temple opened to public on February 14.

Visitors can log on to the temple’s website and select their preferred date and time slot. The temple is open from Tuesdays to Sundays and remains closed on Mondays. However, unregistered visitors may be denied entry.

A limited-stop public bus, service number 203, operates between the central bus station and the temple in Abu Mureikha, off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.