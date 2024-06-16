Boat capsizes in river Ganga, Six missing

Tragedy struck on Sunday during the Ganga Dussehra festivities as a boat carrying 17 people capsized in the Ganga River near Patna, Bihar. The incident occurred in the Barh area, adjacent to the state capital, causing distress among the community.

Initial reports indicate that the boat, overloaded with devotees who had gathered for a holy bath in the river, overturned, leading to a chaotic situation. Out of the 17 passengers onboard, 11 were able to swim to safety, while 6 individuals remain missing. This has prompted an urgent rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other authorities.

Barh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar confirmed the details, stating, “The boat capsized with 17 people aboard. Eleven have been rescued safely, but 6 are still missing. The SDRF team has been deployed and is en route to the site to conduct search and rescue operations.” The incident has deeply affected the local community, who are anxiously awaiting updates on the progress of the rescue efforts.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and ensure the safe return of the missing individuals, with authorities focusing on intensifying search operations in the affected area. As the situation unfolds, authorities are expected to provide further updates on the rescue operation and the well-being of those involved in the tragic incident.