Breakfast recipe for children: Chocolate Idli

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina (rava)

– 1 cup powdered sugar

– 1/2 cup cocoa powder

– 1 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/4 cup melted butter or oil

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)

– A pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Batter:

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the semolina, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix well.

– Add the yogurt, milk, melted butter or oil, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients. Mix until you get a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add a little more milk to achieve a pouring consistency.

– Optionally, fold in the chocolate chips for extra chocolatey goodness.

2. Prepare the Steamer:

– Fill your idli steamer or a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Grease the idli molds lightly with oil or butter.

3. Pour the Batter:

– Pour the chocolate idli batter into the greased idli molds, filling each mold about 3/4 full to allow room for the idlis to rise.

4. Steam the Idlis:

– Place the idli molds in the steamer or pot and cover with a lid. Steam the idlis on medium heat for about 12-15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

5. Cool and Serve:

– Once cooked, remove the idli molds from the steamer and allow them to cool for a few minutes. Gently remove the chocolate idlis from the molds.

– Serve warm with a drizzle of chocolate sauce, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a dollop of whipped cream.