BRICS Games: India’s Women’s Table Tennis team Wins Bronze

Kazan: India clinched their first medal at the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan, India’s women’s table tennis team comprising Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta and Yashini Sivasankar won a bronze medal. Indian women’s TT team lost to China 1-3 in the semi-final to settle for a bronze.

Yashini won 11-7, 4-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-2 in the first game but China came back strongly to win their remaining three rubbers to make the final.

The Indian men’s team of Anirban Ghosh, Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula, meanwhile, finished fifth after securing a 3-1 win over Bahrain in their classification match.