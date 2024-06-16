CISF arrests man with raw diamonds worth Rs 2 crore at airport

Surat: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested a Dubai-bound Indian passenger at the Surat airport for allegedly concealing raw diamonds worth more than Rs 2 crore. The arrested identified as Sanjaybhai Moradiya was arrested while he was undergoing security frisking at the airport before taking an Indigo airlines international flight.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels these trains till July 27: Full list

The passenger was first subjected to a partial pat down search followed by a full body frisking, leading to the recovery of a total 1,092 gms of raw or unpolished diamonds hidden in his ankle socks and undergarments. The passenger has been handed over to the Customs department authorities for further investigation. The recovered diamonds have been valued at Rs 2.19 crore.