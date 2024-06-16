Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 53,200 per 8 gram and Rs 6650 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7416.6 per grm up by Rs.431.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6793.6 per gram up by Rs.395. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.17%, whereas in the last month it has been 3.11%. The cost of silver is Rs.88010.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.71955 per 10 gram down by 0.014%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.89155 per kg up by 0.073%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,310.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2% to $2,326.90. Price of spot silver fell 2.4% to $29.00 per ounce, platinum was down 1.6% at $948.45 and palladium lost 2.5% to $883.52.