Delicious recipe for a chocolate truffle cake

Ingredients:
For the Cake:
– 1 and 3/4 cups (220g) all-purpose flour
– 3/4 cup (65g) unsweetened cocoa powder
– 2 cups (400g) granulated sugar
– 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
– 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
– 1 teaspoon salt
– 2 large eggs, at room temperature
– 1 cup (240ml) whole milk, at room temperature
– 1/2 cup (120ml) vegetable oil
– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
– 1 cup (240ml) boiling water
For the Chocolate Ganache:
– 1 and 1/2 cups (270g) semi-sweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate
– 1 cup (240ml) heavy cream
Optional Toppings:
– Chocolate shavings or curls
– Fresh berries
– Whipped cream
Instructions:
1. Preheat the Oven:
– Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans, or line them with parchment paper.
2. Prepare the Cake Batter:
– In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
– Add eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients. Beat on medium speed for about 2 minutes until well combined.
– Stir in the boiling water. The batter will be thin, but that’s okay.
3. Bake the Cake:
– Pour the batter evenly into the prepared cake pans.
– Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
– Remove the cakes from the oven and allow them to cool in the pans for about 10 minutes. Then, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
4. Make the Chocolate Ganache:
– Place the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl.
– In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until it just begins to simmer (do not boil).
– Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let it sit for 1-2 minutes.
– Stir the mixture gently until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
5. Assemble the Cake:
– Once the cakes are completely cooled, place one cake layer on a serving plate or cake stand.
– Spread a layer of chocolate ganache over the top of the cake layer.
– Place the second cake layer on top and cover the entire cake with the remaining chocolate ganache. You can let some ganache drip down the sides for a rustic look, or use a spatula to smooth it out for a more polished finish.
6. Decorate (Optional):
– If desired, decorate the top of the cake with chocolate shavings or curls, fresh berries, or whipped cream.
7. Serve:
– Refrigerate the cake for about 30 minutes to allow the ganache to set before serving.
– Slice and enjoy your decadent chocolate truffle cake!
This chocolate truffle cake is rich, moist, and perfect for any chocolate lover’s cravings. Enjoy baking and indulging in this delightful treat!
