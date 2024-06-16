Delicious recipe for a chocolate truffle cake

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

– 1 and 3/4 cups (220g) all-purpose flour

– 3/4 cup (65g) unsweetened cocoa powder

– 2 cups (400g) granulated sugar

– 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 2 large eggs, at room temperature

– 1 cup (240ml) whole milk, at room temperature

– 1/2 cup (120ml) vegetable oil

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– 1 cup (240ml) boiling water

For the Chocolate Ganache:

– 1 and 1/2 cups (270g) semi-sweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

– 1 cup (240ml) heavy cream

Optional Toppings:

– Chocolate shavings or curls

– Fresh berries

– Whipped cream

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven:

– Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans, or line them with parchment paper.

2. Prepare the Cake Batter:

– In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

– Add eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients. Beat on medium speed for about 2 minutes until well combined.

– Stir in the boiling water. The batter will be thin, but that’s okay.

3. Bake the Cake:

– Pour the batter evenly into the prepared cake pans.

– Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

– Remove the cakes from the oven and allow them to cool in the pans for about 10 minutes. Then, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Make the Chocolate Ganache:

– Place the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

– In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until it just begins to simmer (do not boil).

– Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let it sit for 1-2 minutes.

– Stir the mixture gently until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.

5. Assemble the Cake:

– Once the cakes are completely cooled, place one cake layer on a serving plate or cake stand.

– Spread a layer of chocolate ganache over the top of the cake layer.

– Place the second cake layer on top and cover the entire cake with the remaining chocolate ganache. You can let some ganache drip down the sides for a rustic look, or use a spatula to smooth it out for a more polished finish.

6. Decorate (Optional):

– If desired, decorate the top of the cake with chocolate shavings or curls, fresh berries, or whipped cream.

7. Serve:

– Refrigerate the cake for about 30 minutes to allow the ganache to set before serving.

– Slice and enjoy your decadent chocolate truffle cake!

This chocolate truffle cake is rich, moist, and perfect for any chocolate lover’s cravings. Enjoy baking and indulging in this delightful treat!