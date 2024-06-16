Eid Al Adha 2024: Gulf country announces holidays for private sector employees

Doha: The Ministry of Labour in Qatar announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector employees. The ministry announced a three-day paid holiday for the Eid Al Adha which begins on June 16, 2024. It noted that the holiday requires applying the provisions for overtime and allowances stipulated in the Article 74 of the labour law.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan announced holidays for government employees. For the ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and ends on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Employees are set to resume work on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Earlier the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the holidays on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB will begin their holidays on Sunday, June 16, 2024, until Tuesday June 18, 2024. All financial institutions resume work on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.