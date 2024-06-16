Govt to Withdraw 2008 Religious Freedom Bill to Combat ‘Love Jihad’

In a controversial move, the BJP government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, plans to introduce a new law aimed at addressing alleged cases of ‘Love Jihad’ and religious conversion. This decision involves withdrawing the 2008 Rajasthan Religious Freedom Bill, initially passed during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s tenure but never enacted due to the lack of presidential approval. The new legislation is set to replace the old bill with stricter measures to prevent conversions by inducement, fraud, or force, reflecting the BJP’s Hindutva ideology.

The 2008 bill required individuals to seek approval from the district collector before converting and prescribed a five-year prison term for unlawful conversions. Despite passing in the state assembly, it stirred controversy and ultimately remained unenacted. The Home Department of Rajasthan has now initiated the process to withdraw the bill, citing a rise in religious conversions and the need for more effective legislation.

Key features of the proposed bill include imprisonment and fines for conversions through coercion or fraud, with harsher penalties for converting minors, women, or individuals from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. Individuals intending to convert must notify the district collector 30 days in advance. This legislative push comes after the BJP’s loss of 11 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, contrasting their earlier successes in 2014 and 2019.