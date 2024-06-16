Grand Prix 2024: India’s Lovlina Borgohain bags silver medal

Prague: Olympic medalist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal in the Grand Prix 2024 competition held in the Czech Republic. Lovlina Borgohain lost 2-3 in her third bout against Li Qian of China. The competition was held in a round-robin format from June 12 to 15.

Lovlina won her first bout 3-2 against England’s Chantal Reid but lost the second bout 0-5 against Cindy Ngamba of the Olympic Refugee team.

Lovlina will be one of the boxers to represent the country in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11. She had won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category.

India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in different categories.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) had clinched their respective quotas in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year. The rest of India’s three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Amit, Nishant and Jaismine all won their quarterfinal bouts in their respective weight categories to obtain the quota.