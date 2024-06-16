Gujarat HC halts OTT release of ‘Maharaj’ starring Aamir Khan’s son

The Gujarat High Court has halted the release of “Maharaj,” the debut film of Junaid, son of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, on Netflix following objections from followers of Pushtimarg, a Vaishnava sect of Hinduism. The court order, issued by Justice Sangeeta Vishen on Thursday, also issued notices to the Centre, Netflix, and Yash Raj Films, the film’s producer, scheduling further proceedings for June 18. Eight members of the Pushtimarg sect filed a petition arguing that the film’s content, based on the historic Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, would deeply offend their religious sentiments and potentially incite violence against their community.

Senior advocate Mihir Joshi, representing the petitioners, highlighted that the film purportedly revolves around the 1862 libel case, which contained derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna and Hindu devotional practices. The petitioners expressed concerns that the film’s release, conducted without prior trailers or promotional events, could irreparably harm their religious sentiments and violate ethical guidelines set for OTT platforms.

The petitioners had previously approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to block the film’s release, citing potential breaches of digital media ethics codes and concerns about inciting hatred against the Pushtimarg sect. Despite their efforts, they received no response from the ministry or the filmmakers, furthering their apprehensions about the film’s impact and the secrecy surrounding its release strategy.