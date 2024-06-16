Gulf country extends deadline for illegal expats: Details

Kuwait City: Kuwait has extended the deadline for illegal expats in the country to either leave the country or update their status. The three-month visa ‘amnesty’ was originally scheduled to end on Monday, June 17. This has been extended to June 30. It means that expat in Kuwait without the correct residency documents can depart the country without being fined.

‘The deadline for residency law violators has been extended to June 30, 2024. According to the directives of his excellency the first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the deadline for residency law violators has been extended to June 30, 2024. This extension coincides with Eid Al Adha holiday to high demand from residency law violators seeking to leave the country or amend their status,’ a statement from the Ministry of Interior on social media platform X said.

Residency visa fines will be charged at a rate of KD2 ($6.5) and with a maximum of KD600 ($1,952). Anybody unable to pay the fines may freely, and without fines, exit the country through international ports. People leaving Kuwait without paying fines would be allowed to return to the country at a later date if they follow new procedures.

Anybody illegally living in the country who does not either leave or pay fines to update residency violations will not be granted residency and be subject to deportation. Furthermore, they will be fined and banned from returning to Kuwait.