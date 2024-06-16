Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Northern Railway has announced the introduction of special train services to various destinations. These special trains were announced to accommodate the increased travel demand.

Full list:

Patna – New Delhi – Patna Special (Train No. 02393/02394)

– 02393 Patna – New Delhi Special: From 14th June 2024 to 30th June 2024 (Six days a week)

– 02394 New Delhi – Patna Special: From 15th June 2024 to 1st July 2024 (Six days a week)

Timings:

– 02393 Patna – New Delhi Special:

– Departure from Patna: 20:10

– Arrival in New Delhi: 12:10 the next day

– Intermediate stops: Danapur (20:23/20:25), Ara (20:56/20:58), Buxar (21:45/21:47), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (23:45/23:55), Prayagraj (02:05/02:10), Govindpuri (04:30/04:35)

– 02394 New Delhi – Patna Special:

– Departure from New Delhi: 13:20

– Arrival in Patna: 07:00 the next day

– Intermediate stops: Govindpuri (19:15/19:20), Prayagraj (21:45/21:50), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (03:05/03:15), Buxar (04:20/04:22), Ara (05:31/05:33), Danapur (06:05/06:07)

Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special (Train No. 02397/02398)

Service Period:

– 02397 Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special: From 14th June 2024 to 30th June 2024 (Six days a week)

– 02398 Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special: From 15th June 2024 to 1st July 2024 (Six days a week)

Timings:

– 02397 Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special:

– Departure from Gaya: 14:15

– Arrival at Anand Vihar Terminal: 07:10 the next day

– Intermediate stops: Anugraha Narayan Road (15:06/15:08), Dehri On Sone (15:24/15:26), Sasaram (15:42/15:44), Bhabua Road (16:14/16:16), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (17:20/17:30), Prayagraj (19:50/20:00), Govindpuri (22:30/22:35)

– 02398 Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special:

– Departure from Anand Vihar Terminal: 08:20

– Arrival in Gaya: 00:30 the next day

– Intermediate stops: Govindpuri (14:30/14:35), Prayagraj (17:20/17:30), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (21:05/21:15), Bhabua Road (21:58/22:00), Sasaram (22:34/22:36), Dehri On Sone (22:52/22:54), Anugraha Narayan Road (23:08/23:10)