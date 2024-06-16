Indian Railways cancels 8 trains connecting these states: Full list

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed that as many as 8 trains linking Agartala and Assam’s Barak Valley have been cancelled for 2 days due to heavy rainfall.

‘Following heavy rain and an alert issued by the meteorological department for the next two days in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, these eight trains are being cancelled, while another is being rescheduled,’ the national transporter said.

The cancellation affects the Guwahati-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express, and Silchar–New Tinsukia Express, along with their return journeys today and tomorrow.

Additionally, the Agartala–Deoghar Express has been rescheduled to depart at 11:30 pm instead of 7 pm on Saturday. Long-distance trains passing through the Lumding-Badarpur hill section will continue with speed restrictions as a precautionary measure.