Indian Railways cancels these trains till July 27: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains from Delhi to Bihar. The national transporter cancelled trains to Gaya, Ara and Patna in Bihar from Delhi till July 27. The decision has been taken as work is underway to upgrade the platform of Prayagraj station and routes for some of the trains have been changed

Full List of Cancelled Trains:

Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal Special (03635): From June 11 to July 25

Anand Vihar Terminal-Gaya (03636): From June 12 to July 26

Ara-Anand Vihar Terminal (03227): From June 12 to July 26

Anand Vihar Terminal-Ara (03228): From June 12 to July 27

Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal (02351): From June 11 to July 25

Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna (02352): From June 12 to July 26

Routes Of 31 Trains Changed:

The Indian Railways also stated that the routes of 31 trains have been changed. The Railways has also decided to partially cancel some passenger trains.

In the meantime, the South Central Railway said it has cancelled 24 long-distance special trains going through Kharagpur and Chakradharpur Railway Division on various dates from June 16 to 24 for developmental works.

List of Trains To Run On Diverted Routes:

Train No 18111 Tatanagar – Yeshwantpur Weekly Express will take the diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada to reach Yeshwantpur.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express will reach Bengaluru via a diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada.

Train No 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express will reach Bengaluru via the diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Vijayawada.

Train No 13351 Dhanbad Alleppey Express will take the diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada to reach Alleppey station.

Train No 12835 Hatia – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express leaving from Hatia will run via diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada to reach Bengaluru.

Train No 22837 Hatia – Ernakulam Dharti Aba Express will reach Ernakulam via the diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Vijayawada.

Train No 18637 Hatia – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express will take the diverted route via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada to reach Bengaluru.