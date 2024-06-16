Japan faces spread of deadly flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in 48 hours

Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS), caused by a rare “flesh-eating bacteria,” is increasingly prevalent in Japan, with Bloomberg reporting a record 941 cases as of June 2, 2023. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases, monitoring the disease since the early 2000s, noted a surge in cases, and projections indicate Tokyo may face up to 2,500 cases by year-end. STSS has a high mortality rate of 30%, with individuals over 50 being particularly susceptible.

The Mayo Clinic explains that Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) is a rare but life-threatening complication stemming from bacterial infections. While often linked to toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, it can also result from toxins by group A streptococcus bacteria. Symptoms include a sudden high fever, sunburn-like rashes, low blood pressure, vomiting or diarrhea, swelling, and muscle aches.

In late 2022, several European countries reported an increase in invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease, which includes STSS, to the World Health Organization (WHO). This rise followed the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, as noted by the WHO. A Japanese medical source mentioned that swelling caused by STSS could spread rapidly within hours, leading to death within 48 hours if untreated.