Justin Trudeau Comments on Meeting with PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

During the G7 Summit in Italy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met briefly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between their countries over the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Trudeau expressed a commitment to collaborate with India on significant issues following their courtesy interaction.

PM Modi engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders from various nations at the summit, including Italy, France, and Japan, while his meeting with Trudeau was limited to a courtesy exchange. Modi later confirmed the meeting with a brief statement, noting, “Met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit.”

The meeting took place against a backdrop of allegations by Canada regarding Indian involvement in Nijjar’s murder, which India vehemently denied as baseless and motivated. Trudeau refrained from disclosing specifics of his conversation with Modi but underscored a dedication to addressing important matters together in the future.