Mild tremors hit Thrissur and Palakkad again, No damage reported

A series of mild tremors struck Thrissur and Palakkad over the weekend, following a 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded on Saturday morning. Early Sunday around 3:55 am, residents in areas including Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Veloor, and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur felt tremors for several seconds. Similarly, tremors were reported in Palakkad’s Thrithala and Aanakkara regions, marking the second consecutive day of seismic activity in both districts. Authorities reassured residents, advising against panic while acknowledging the potential for further tremors.

On Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed another 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Thrissur at 8:15 am. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. Despite the seismic activity, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. State geology department officials and other agencies have initiated investigations into the tremors observed in Thrissur.

Additionally, a minor earthquake was reported around 8:15 am on Saturday in various areas of Thrissur and Palakkad. Specifically, Chowvannur in Thrissur and parts of Kunnamkulam, Guruvayoor, and Erumapetty felt the effects of the tremor. Authorities confirmed it as a mild earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale and emphasized that there was no significant cause for concern. Similarly, in Palakkad’s Thirumittakode near Pattambi, residents experienced tremors around the same time, but no casualties or damage were reported from either event.