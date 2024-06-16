Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal enter finals

Perugia: In Tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal advanced to the final of the Perugia Challenger in Germany. The Indian player defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in semifinals. In the final, Nagal will take on the winner of Luciano Darderi of Italy and Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

Sumit Nagal’s victory marked his ninth consecutive win since the start of the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany, which he won earlier this month. He remains in contention for a second straight Challenger title, which would help him move closer to the top-50 ranking. Earlier this year, Nagal won the Chennai Challenger.

Meanwhile in the doubles final, India’s N Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann lost to top-seeded Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico