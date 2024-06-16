POCSO case: Yediyurappa says he will appear before CID on June 17

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, currently under investigation in a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stated that he will comply with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summons and appear for questioning on June 17. He clarified his absence from the state, mentioning it was for a pre-scheduled engagement in Delhi and that he had informed authorities in advance about his planned appearance. Yediyurappa emphasized that the Karnataka High Court had granted him interim relief from arrest but mandated his attendance for the investigation.

The case against Yediyurappa was initially registered by Sadashivanagar police on March 14 and subsequently transferred to the CID on the same day. A Bengaluru court recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The charges under investigation include allegations under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. The complaint alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting in February at his residence in Dollars Colony.

Following the allegations, the woman who filed the complaint passed away last month due to lung cancer. Yediyurappa, a senior BJP leader, has consistently denied the accusations and has also filed a separate petition in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.