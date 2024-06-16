Police Announce Traffic Restrictions for Bakrid Festival on June 17

As Bengaluru prepares for the Bakrid festival celebrations on Monday, June 17, the city’s traffic police have announced temporary measures to facilitate smooth observance of prayers by the Muslim community. Mysore Road and Bannerghatta Main Road will experience altered traffic patterns during the festivities.

On Mysore Road, vehicular movement will be restricted from the Tollgate Junction via BB Junction to Town Hall on the BGS flyover starting from 6 am until the conclusion of prayers. Travelers heading towards Town Hall from Mysore Road are advised to turn left at Kimco Junction towards Vijayanagara Junction. Similarly, vehicles coming from Town Hall towards Mysore Road can use the service road below the BGS flyover, turning right at Veterinary Junction towards Goods Shed Road or Sirasi Junction for access to JJ Nagar-Tankband Road-Hunasemara route.

Along Bannerghatta Main Road, traffic will be restricted from Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapallya Junction, and from GD Mara Junction to Gurappanapallya Junction, including 39th Cross Road from Gurappanapallya Junction to Reddy Hospital Junction. Alternative routes have been suggested for affected commuters, such as turning right at Sagar Junction onto Tilaknagar Main Road and proceeding via Swagat Junction towards East End Main Road, then through 28th Main Junction and 8th Main Road to Dalmia Junction leading to Outer Ring Road.

These traffic adjustments aim to minimize disruption and ensure smooth movement for all during the Bakrid festivities. Bengaluru’s traffic police advise commuters to plan their routes accordingly and stay updated through official channels for real-time traffic information.