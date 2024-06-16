Renukaswamy murder: Darshan, Pavithra’s police custody extended by 5 days

A Bengaluru court extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and eleven others by five days on Saturday. They were initially arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan. The court’s decision means the accused will remain in police custody until June 20.

The accused were brought before the 21st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Saturday as their initial custody was set to end on Sunday. Given that the court would be closed on Sunday and Monday due to Bakrid, the hearing was advanced. During the session, the defense requested judicial custody for Darshan and the others, but the police argued for an extension, citing the need to recover crucial evidence and equipment used in the alleged torture of Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy, from Chitradurga, was found dead near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. Reports suggest the victim had posted inappropriate social media messages about Pavithra Gowda, a close associate of Darshan. Darshan was arrested on June 11 after police recovered CCTV footage showing his presence during the assault on Renukaswamy. Allegedly, one of the accused, Raghavendra, had lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R.R. Nagar under the pretext of meeting Darshan, where he was subsequently tortured and killed.