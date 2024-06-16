Reserved Seat Booking Without Waitlist by 2032: Union Minister

Train travel in India has increasingly posed challenges due to congestion and overcrowding, leaving many passengers grappling with long waiting lists when booking tickets. However, Indian Railways is poised for significant improvements, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He recently revealed plans to overhaul the system by 2032, ensuring instant ticket confirmations and alleviating waiting list issues. This transformation aims to simplify and enhance the travel experience, with an expansion of train services to meet rising demand.

Minister Vaishnav highlighted the surge in passenger numbers, particularly noting a substantial increase this summer compared to previous years. In response, Indian Railways is scaling up operations nationwide to enable passengers to reserve seats seamlessly without encountering waiting lists. The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to modernize and streamline rail travel across India.

Under Vaishnav’s leadership, Indian Railways is prioritizing punctuality and service quality. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in onboard services such as food quality, cleanliness, toilet facilities, and overall comfort. Safety remains a paramount concern, with stringent measures in place to ensure a safe and reliable travel experience for all passengers. These initiatives are set to make train travel a preferred mode of transportation by 2032, offering a more efficient and enjoyable journey for everyone.