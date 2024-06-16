Security forces recover drugs worth Rs 9 crore, 2 arrested

Guwahati: A joint team of Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) has seized Yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 crore from Karimganj district of Assam. The security forces also arrested 2 drug peddlers. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Sunday.

‘In a joint operation by @karimganjpolice and BSF G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 YABA tablets valued at ? 9 cr was seized from a vehicle,’ Sarma said in a post on X. The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police and BSF towards making the state drug-free. The Yaba tablets were seized on Saturday night.

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.